Camila Cabello Teases New Song

Camila Cabello gave fans just a little clip of her new song “Bam Bam” on TikTok and fans already found the clues it’s about her ex, Shawn Mendes.
@camilacabello BAM BAM feat @Ed Sheeran ♬ bambambetches – Camila Cabello
One lyric: “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now.” Shawn has said he’s afraid of deep water but was photographed surfing. Another line is, “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house.” Camila just sold her L.A. home. BAM. BAM.
I was barely standing. well, now I’m dancing 👗
BAM BAM feat. @EdSheeran out March 4th. Big Pisces energy. 💧🐬🐠🐋https://t.co/Lu2myv7Jh3 pic.twitter.com/aMnSFMKD8G
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 26, 2022
Life lessons from a G.Sigue bailando at every age. 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼(Sigue bailando= keep dancing btw)
BAM BAM feat. @edsheeran music video premieres Friday at 10am EST! https://t.co/Ic2TRYgiOY pic.twitter.com/HJQqYOuxpp
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 28, 2022
It drops Friday…curious to see if Shawn comments!