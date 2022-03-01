      Weather Alert

Camila Cabello Teases New Song

Mar 1, 2022 @ 7:31am

Camila Cabello gave fans just a little clip of her new song “Bam Bam” on TikTok and fans already found the clues it’s about her ex, Shawn Mendes.

 

One lyric: “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now.” Shawn has said he’s afraid of deep water but was photographed surfing. Another line is, “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house.” Camila just sold her L.A. home. BAM. BAM.

It drops Friday…curious to see if Shawn comments!

