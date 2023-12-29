99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Camila Cabello Teases New Music For The New Year

December 29, 2023 12:14PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Camila Cabello attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

New year. New music. This time from former member of Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello!

According to Billboard, she took to Instagram to sum up her year in 2023 like the rest of us on Christmas Eve. She posted an Instagram Story with pictures of her seemingly recording new music with a caption “see you next year b*tches” with a mouth-zipped-shut emoji.

In the meantime she’s chillin’ on Twitter:

