Camila Cabello Talks About Shawn Mendes By Not Talking About Shawn Mendes
They haven’t hidden their PDA over the last few months, but Camila Cabello talks about why she doesn’t want to talk about her love.
In her cover story for ELLE’s Women in Music-themed October issue, which also features Billie Eilish and Lizzo on separate covers, Cabello opened up about why she’s keeping their relationship private, as she put it, to a “maddening degree.”
“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me,” “I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”
“People can say whatever they want to say,” she continued. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”
