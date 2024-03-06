99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Camila Cabello Spills The Tea On Drake And…Shawn Mendes

March 6, 2024 8:47AM EST
Source: YouTube

Camila Cabello sat down for a chat on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast posting today, where she discusses her recent vacation with Drake in the Turks and Caicos.

But even juicier is where she reveals if she and Shawn Mendes got back together last year after their split in 2021 (remember the PDA at Coachella?).

Cabello also shares insights on breakup nookie, relationship red flags, her experiences with love, and her playful approach to reconnecting with exes.

