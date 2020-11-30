Camila Cabello Shares What She Learned About Love From Shawn Mendes In Personal Post
On Saturday, Camila opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes with a heart-melting message.
“I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy,” “It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you.”
“I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” she continued. “It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness—to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”
Camila described love as an instinct and explained that “to be in love means to choose that person over and over again” and “to go through the messy stuff with.”
MORE HERE