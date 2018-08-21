Camila Cabello Rules The VMAs And The Performances You Want To See Again

Camila Cabello ruled the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Monday from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Cabello took home the award for Artist of the Year as well as Video of the Year for “Havana.” Cardi B kicked off the awards show by pretending to be holding her newborn baby before displaying the VMA Moon Man trophy. Cardi B would return later on as she accepted the award for Best New Artist.

Other big winners of the night included Nicki Minaj winning the award for Best Hip-Hop video for “Chun-Li,” Ariana Grande winning Best Pop video for “No Tears Left to Cry,” Post Malone winning Song of the Year for “Rockstar,” J. Balvin winning the award for Best Latin video for “Mi Gente.”

Jennifer Lopez took home the Video Vanguard Award after she performed onstage a number of hit songs from throughout her career!

Madonna presented the award for Video of the Year and but started with a tribute to Aretha Franlin. Twitter noticed she seemed to make that more about Madonna.

Performances: