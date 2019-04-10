Camila Cabello Is Set To Star In “Cinderella” Remake

Camila Cabello is beginning her acting career in a remake of “Cinderella.” We all know and love her from the song “Havana” but guess what? It’s a 2-for-1 special because she will also be involved in the music for the film!

The story is described as “a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure.” Sony is working on this project and Cannon is the writer!

Kay Cannon wrote the Pitch Perfect musicals so let’s hope it’s got a good funny angle too! James Corden, famous from Carpool Kareoke, came up with the new storyline and is also producing! WE CAN’T WAIT!

