Camila Cabello Has A New Man

Aug 9, 2022 @ 7:22am

Camila Cabello is confirming she’s got a new boyfriend after her high profile split from Shawn Mendes.  She was photographed out with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles, seen holding hands and kissing.

In the meantime, after canceling his tour to focus on his mental health…Shawn Mendes looks to be relaxing and enjoying his recent birthday partying with The Weeknd!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

TAGS
Austin Kevitch Camila Cabello new boyfriend Shawn Mendes
