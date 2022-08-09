Camila Cabello Has A New Man

Camila Cabello is confirming she’s got a new boyfriend after her high profile split from Shawn Mendes. She was photographed out with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles, seen holding hands and kissing.
Camila Cabello spotted with boyfriend and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. https://t.co/hSvMmkWnkK
EXCLUSIVE: Camila Cabello confirms new romance with Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss https://t.co/FKdFZ8MuvW
In the meantime, after canceling his tour to focus on his mental health…Shawn Mendes looks to be relaxing and enjoying his recent birthday partying with The Weeknd!
Shawn Mendes gets a jump on his 24th birthday celebration and parties with The Weeknd at Miami club https://t.co/SMZixbjn1L
