Camila Cabello Gives $10,000 To An 8-Year-Old Homeless Chess Champ

Camila Cabello performed a major act of kindness when she pitched in $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for 8-year-old homeless refugee Tanitoluwa Adewumi and his family.

Tani, as he’s known, fled northern Nigeria in 2017 along with his family to escape the terrorist violence inflicted by Boko Haram on Christians in the region and has been living in a Manhattan homeless shelter.

Despite all of that, Tani has thrived in America, and was just crowned the New York state chess champion in his category. But wait, it gets better…he’s only been playing a year. He signed up a year ago after a part-time teacher waived his fee to join the local elementary school’s chess club.

Obvi, a story like this has gotten a lot of media attention in the last week after Tani was profiled in The New York Times, and the GoFundMe campaign for the family has more than tripled its original goal of $50,000 — in part thanks to Cabello’s private donation. And now they are moving into an apartment!

