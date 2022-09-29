Camila Cabello Gets Awkward When A Shawn Mendes Song Is Performed On “The Voice”

During the blind auditions on “The Voice”, a familiar song struck a chord with Camila Cabello…”Mercy” by her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. It was contestant Tanner Howe who was singing it, but he was nailing it TOO much. Camila said, “Is that my…is that Shawn up there?”

She didn’t turn her chair around because she thought Tanner sounded TOO much like Mendes, but the three other coached did like him. Howe said he hoped his career would be in the same lane as Mendes, to which Camila said, “I was in his lane…deeply.”