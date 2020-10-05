      Weather Alert

Camila Cabello Finished Shooting Her First Movie As ‘Cinderella’

Oct 5, 2020 @ 8:13am

On Instagram, Camila posted a goofy video of herself frolicking in a field, yelling, “Guys, we just wrapped on Cinderella!  I can’t wait for you guys to see this film…we’ve had so much fun!”

View this post on Instagram

last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess! Today was our last day wrapping @cinderellamovieofficial. I mean. I’m so grateful to have had this experience and so grateful to our crew and team for making it possible (and completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie, it has a message I believe in so much and has so much love, joy, laughter, and magic ❤️ to @kaykaycannon our brilliant leader and director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me and for giving us this beautiful journey, on and off screen! To @j_corden thank you also for your belief in me and giving me an experience of a lifetime,I mean.. it’s cinder freakin rella . To the cast, dancers, choreographers, music team, crew, i love you all so much! ❤️ I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day ❤️

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

 

 

After thanking the cast, dancers, choreographers, crew and the music team, she addressed her fans, saying, “I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day.”

The movie’s due early next year.

TAGS
Camila Cabello Cinderella Debut Idina Menzel movie
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE