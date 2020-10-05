Camila Cabello Finished Shooting Her First Movie As ‘Cinderella’
On Instagram, Camila posted a goofy video of herself frolicking in a field, yelling, “Guys, we just wrapped on Cinderella! I can’t wait for you guys to see this film…we’ve had so much fun!”
View this post on Instagram
last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess! Today was our last day wrapping @cinderellamovieofficial. I mean. I’m so grateful to have had this experience and so grateful to our crew and team for making it possible (and completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie, it has a message I believe in so much and has so much love, joy, laughter, and magic ❤️ to @kaykaycannon our brilliant leader and director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me and for giving us this beautiful journey, on and off screen! To @j_corden thank you also for your belief in me and giving me an experience of a lifetime,I mean.. it’s cinder freakin rella . To the cast, dancers, choreographers, music team, crew, i love you all so much! ❤️ I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day ❤️
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
After thanking the cast, dancers, choreographers, crew and the music team, she addressed her fans, saying, “I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day.”
The movie’s due early next year.