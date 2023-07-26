Camila Cabello ‘Fan Girls’ As She Watches Game With This Superstar

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artist Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello was in fan-girl mode at Inter Miami soccer match!

Why? Two names David Beckham and Lionel Messi! Well, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami last month, causing much excitement and causing celebrities to show up to support the newest soccer star. Kim Kardashian joined David and Victoria Beckham for Messi’s debut game, and DJ Khaled was also present with his family. However, Camila Cabello was also there to cheer on Messi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Camila was seen at the game, wearing a black and pink shirt with Messi’s number 10 on the back. She posed with England captain David Beckham as they watched the Fort Lauderdale game. “Fan girl mode was fully unlocked when I saw @leomessi – obviously the GOAT, but also so kind and generous with his energy,” Cabello posted on social media.

TBH we’ have done the same!