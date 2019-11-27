      Weather Alert

Camila Cabello Admits Stealing From Kensington Palace

Nov 27, 2019 @ 11:30am

Camila Cabello has a royal confession to make!

The singer, who recently visited the palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero Awards finalists, appeared on BBC Radio 1 in an interview to talk about her time with Kate Middleton and Prince William. While visiting the royal couple’s home, Camila admitted that she was “triple doggy dared” by BBC’s host Greg James to steal something as a way to commemorate her visit — and the singer couldn’t resist.

“We’re about to meet William and Kate and I said, ‘Steal something.’ I said, ‘Steal that pencil,’” James recalled. “And I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?” Cabello asked, to which James agreed. “You can’t not do a triple doggy dare,” she continued. “If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.”

https://twitter.com/BBCR1/status/1199262803036639232

The Palace replied to the tweet with a looking eye emoji. We can only hope that this doesn’t spark an international incident!

