Cameron Diaz Says She Wouldn’t Be A Mom If It Weren’t For Gwyneth Paltrow
Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow is a big reason why she became a mother.
Diaz welcomed her daughter Raddix at age 47 in January with her husband Benji Madden. In an interview for Gwyneth’s brand Goop she recalls, “I’d be like: “I’m not having kids.” And you’re like: “You are having kids, you’re getting married, you’re having children.”
The “Charlie’s Angels” star recalled: ‘You were just on me all the time. You were like: “You have to. You don’t understand. If you don’t do this you will be so sad that you didn’t do it.”‘ And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me.’
Cameron said with a laugh: ‘You were so, you know, I would say, encouraging and also…’ prompting Gwyneth to finish: ‘…a pain in the a**.’ Gwyneth said: ‘I think I could see, and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren’t but you, I was like: “You’re born to do it.”‘
Cameron has been out of the spotlight since her last movie, the 2014 remake of “Annie”, and she told Gwyneth she found ‘peace’ after withdrawing from show business. That allowed her ‘to really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, my friends.’
She added: ‘And then Benj and I met each other and we got married pretty much immediately, ‘cause we both knew that we had to kinda like, we both had to do it.’ Cameron said: ‘We went hard for a few years where we just like ironed it out and hacked it out, and it was a lot of work but it was really you know, we had to.’ ‘I’m older than him, but not so much older, but he was at the place in his life too where he wanted to do that as well.’
MORE HERE