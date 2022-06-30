Cameron Diaz Is Getting Back In The Acting Game For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz was recently talking about parenthood, making wine and why she walked away from Hollywood on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, but now she’s getting back in the action…literally! Jamie Foxx convinced her to star with him in a Netflix movie titled Back In Action.
Thanks @TomBrady for the assist https://t.co/PeD4mfqntM
— Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022
The last time that Diaz appeared onscreen was in the film adaptation of Annie in 2014, which also starred Foxx. The duo also appeared in Oliver Stone film Any Given Sunday.