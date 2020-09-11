Calls To Cancel Netflix Over This Movie Ramp Up
On Thursday, #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter as a new wave of calls to boycott the streaming service after a scene from the movie “Cuties” went viral. The movie, about a group of eleven-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, previously sparked controversy due to the sexualized poster used by Netflix to promote the movie.
Now, following its Netflix release, a scene from “Cuties” showing the girls dancing in a sexualized manner for an audience of adults has led to new calls for a boycott.
MAKING MATTERS WORSE: IMDB’s parental advisement guide warns of “severe” sex and nudity in the movie.
“During one of the many highly sexualized & erotic dance scenes that purposefully exploit & objectify numerous scantily clad under age girls, one of the female child dancers lifts up her cropped top to fully display her bare breast. This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers.”
The parental advisement guide also warns of eleven-year-old girls mimicking “sexual moves” performed by “naked women” while “the camera zooms in on their sexual body parts as they erotically writher,” and “Female breast nudity of a minor during an erotic dance scene and lengthy & excessive closeup shots of breasts, bums and spread crotches of scantily clad 11 year old girls during numerous sexualized dance routines.”
