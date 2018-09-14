California Town is Dog Gone Crazy About New Mayor

California is now known for something other than crazy actors, reality shows and the Manson Family. A small town in California has elected a dog as mayor!

Maximus Mighty Dog Mueller II woke up this morning, went outside to go potty, came inside for his morning kibble then set about his duties as the newly elected mayor of Idyllwild, California. Maximus or just Max for short, is mayor in name only. You see, Idyllwild is an unincorporated town so there is no need for an actual mayor.

So, the Animal Rescue Friends (RAF) sponsored the election and Max won! His duties as mayor are pretty easy. Cruise around in a personalized pickup truck, make public appearances, ribbon cuttings, sit, shake and down.

This doggo’s got it made!