A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping

If pizza is the way to your loved one’s heart, California Pizza Kitchen has you covered for Valentine’s Day.

This is what I want for Valentine’s Day!

The restaurant has revealed heart-shaped pizzas to have with your boo.

Only CPK’s thin crust pizzas can be turned into hearts.

The love pies will be available at participating CPK’s from February 13th through 17th. You can order one for dine-in or take-out.

They also have a special meal deal for 2…