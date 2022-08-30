CAL Student Takes Senior Pictures At Norton Children’s Hospital

Kennedy Moore is a senior at Christian Academy and she recently got her senior pictures taken at Norton Children’s Hospital! Kind of an unusual setting for that, but there is a very big reason she chose to do it.

Six years ago, she fell in a fire pit at a birthday party and suffered some pretty bad second and third degree burns on her back, right arm and legs. Healing was both physical and psychological…grappling now with looking different. But her mom has watched as Kennedy has blossomed from victim to survivor.

She hadn’t been back to that building since it happened, but she wanted to come back to “where it all began and where I had to grow as a person.”

