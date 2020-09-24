‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Suffers Massive Injury After Horrific Bowling Accident
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Celebrity Chef Buddy Valastro poses with his book during the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village Featuring MasterCard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Grand Tasting Village on February 27, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)
Wishing ‘Cake Boss’ star, Buddy Valastro, a speedy recover after a gruesome bowling accident. Buddy took to social media yesterday to announce he was recovering from an accident but then his family revealed what really happened.
I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… 😔 What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes
Posted by Buddy Valastro on Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Buddy has a bowling alley in his home and he and his sons were playing together. A pin setter got stuck and Buddy went to fix the jam. That’s when his hand got stuck in the mechanism and a metal pin repeatedly impaled his right hand. His sons ran to get a saw to saw off the pin setter.
After multiple surgeries, Buddy has a long road of physical therapy and recovery ahead of him. And of course, it was his right hand, the cake decorating hand.