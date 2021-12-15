Cafeteria Worker Makes Custom Cart For Student With Dwarfism

A cafeteria worker noticed a 6-year-old student with a form of dwarfism was using a cart made out of an upside down crate to help carry his lunch…and she knew he needed an upgrade.
Enedelia Mottram had worked for this Oregon school district for over 16 years and noticed that even with the cart, Julian still couldn’t reach over the counter for the food. So she asked her metal-worker husband to design an upgraded cart for Julian…and he did.
It’s pretty awesome and even has a custom Julian license plate on the front. The new cart has a stool Julian can stand on to reach what he needs. It’s got adjustable motorcycle handlebars and flame decals on the sides! He loves it!