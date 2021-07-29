Caeleb Dressel Wins Hearts Along With Gold On Day 6 Of The Olympics

The world fell in love with an emotional Caeleb Dressel as he took the gold in the 100m freestyle for the Team USA men! He had won medals before in 2016 and here in Tokyo with teams, but this was his first individual medal. More great stories continue to unfold in Tokyo!
USA gymnastics pin their hopes on Suni Lee who is a strong contender to take the all-around gold for the ladies, as well as Simone Biles’ support!
And this was pretty magical Hidilyn Diaz set two Olympic records on her way to winning the women’s 55kg, bringing the Philippines its first gold medal in Olympic history.
Diaz also hit the jackpot with her historic win. Her country’s government and some of its business owners are paying her 33 million pesos ($660,000). Gold winners are guaranteed 10 million pesos from the Philippines Sports Commission but the purse has never been paid out – until now. The star weightlifter, who previously won a silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will get a house in Tagaytay for her win — and developer Megaworld said it will give her a condo in Eastwood valued at 14 million pesos. Diaz will also fly free for life with AirAsia, an airline which says it previously gave her 5 years of unlimited flights when she won the silver.
Here’s the highlights from Day 5: