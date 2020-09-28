Cadaver Dogs Pick Up Scent Of Human Remains Near Home of Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband
A cadaver dog appears to have picked up the scent of human remains near a Florida lake house belonging to Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis. Lewis vanished a day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica back in 1997.
Despite the fact he was legally declared dead back in 2002, his disappearance has been put back in the spotlight since Carole Baskin’s appearance in the Netflix documentary, ‘Tiger King’.
Lewis’ remains have never been found and Baskin denies having anything to do his disappearance. In a new Investigation Discovery special titled ‘Tigers, Lies And Cover Ups’, which aired last night, private detectives take another look at the case, and bring in cadaver dogs to help try and locate Lewis’ remains. In one scene, a captain from Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue brings along a trained dog as he scours the waters right by Lewis’ lake house. The dog is disturbed by the scents she picks up, whimpering and barking as the boat circles one portion of the lake. The investigator said, ’There’s something in that lake, there’s something that’s causing the dog to continuously alert on the west side of the lake near Don Lewis’ house.’
Last month, Lewis’ family announced an independent investigation into his disappearance. The Hillsborough County Sheriff recently reopened the case.
FYI… Baskin was offered a lie detector test in 2011 but she declined to take it. In another story, Carole wrote that she would have killed her first husband to get out of her marriage in an old letter to Don Lewis’ first wife, but Carole says it desperately needs context. That was another revelation in the ID channel special. Carol sent a long letter to Don’s wife, Gladys, in August 1990, while in the midst of having an affair with him. The letter seems to detail her relationship with Don, but includes a disturbing line about her first husband, Michael Murdock. Carole wrote, “I had to get out of my marriage and would have eventually killed my husband to do it.”
Carole confirmed she wrote those words, but said, ”I only meant it in the context of self-defense as Mike Murdock was physically abusive to me to the point of causing me to fear for my life.”
Retired homicide investigator Jim Rathmann says he finds the letter very interesting and points out it was written just 7 years before Don went missing. Carole has recently insisted she had nothing to do with Don’s disappearance and claims she was the only person trying to get him mental health help before it happened.
