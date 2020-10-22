Bye Bye Quibi

Quibi is shutting down just six-months after going live.
Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman couldn’t find a buyer for the short-form mobile video startup and they announced they are shutting down the business.
They added that they will look to return cash to shareholders, lay off employees as part of the shutdown and look for buyers for its assets.
The service, which had more than 100 original series, struggled to build up subscribers, coming in well below internal projection. Too bad because it looked like there were some decent shows…they just needed to be longer. And…bigger?
