Butters The Cat Is Back Home After Going Missing For 12 YEARS

October 12, 2023 7:28AM EDT
Angelo and Shelley Castellino adopted Butters while living in San Diego, but the adventurous animal went missing one night in 2011.

Angelo explained, “We went looking for him, and our assumption was the coyotes got him because there’s a canyon nearby. And we didn’t much think about it after that except that we were sad he was gone.” A few years later, the couple relocated to Seattle and took along their other cat, who is Butters’ sibling.

They got a surprising phone call a few weeks ago from Riverside County Animal Services in Blythe, California.  Butters was found in a backyard, and they found out he was microchipped and that chip led him to the cat’s family. An animal charity flew him home to Angelo and Shelley, but it’s still a crazy mystery how Butters traveled 216 miles from San Diego to Blythe.

People commenting on the story said, “Like the real life movie Homeward Bound. Even looks like the movie cat too!” while another said never give up hope!  

 

