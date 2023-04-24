99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Butt Drugs In Corydon Will Close After 71 Years

April 24, 2023 9:31AM EDT
Butt Drugs In Corydon Will Close After 71 Years
Ben Davis and Kelly K visited the iconic Butt Drugs in Corydon, IN

An iconic and beloved institution that has been a staple in Corydon, IN is closing its doors after 71 years.  The owners had to make the tough decision based on the change in the way insurance reimburses small businesses.  All patients will have their prescriptions transferred to CVS May 1st.

Butt Drugs was more than a place to get your prescriptions…it was a slice of nostalgia thanks to their famous Buttshakes and sundaes from their old fashioned soda fountain!  We had a blast when we went there in 2019 exploring Corydon! And the merch is iconic too!

 

You have until April 29th to make your final pilgrimage to Butt Drugs! What is your favorite memory from Butt Drugs?

