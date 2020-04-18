Busch Offering A Year Of Beer To Couples Who Delayed Weddings
Considering how much time and effort goes into planning a wedding, one can only imagine how devastating it would be to have to postpone planned nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now Busch Beer is giving upset couples a chance to numb the pain of postponement.
The company is offering a year of free beer to 250 couples who’ve had to delay their “I dos” due to the pandemic. To enter, post a photo of you and your loved one with info about your eventual wedding plans. Details can be found at Busch.com.
Groomsmen and bridesmaids can get in on the action by posting a photo of the couple with the hashtag MyFriendsWedding. Fifty random entrants will receive “Busch merchandise”.
Entries for both contests need to be submitted by May 1st, according to Busch.
