Busch Beer Will Pay Your Dog $20,000 To Taste Test Their Dog Brew
Busch is looking for a Chief Tasting Officer for the beer brand’s Dog Brew, which launched last year. The position comes with a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet insurance), and stock options (free Dog Brew).
In an adorable recruitment video, “Busch Guy” interviews pups to fill the position. “It will be your sole responsibility to shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, take on pet projects. Your bark will have to be as good as your bite,” “In order to get the job, your pup needs to possess a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and must be a ‘very good’ boy or girl,” reads a statement about the position.
The chosen dog will lead the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio, taste-testing, and serving as an ambassador for the product.
If you want to submit your dog, post a pic with their qualifications on social media with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.