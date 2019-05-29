‘Burnout’ Deemed A Medical Diagnosis by World Health Organization; What to Look For

If you’ve ever suffered from burnout, or know someone who suffers from a gaming disorder, the World Health Organization just deemed them as official medical diagnoses.

Burnout is a result from chronic workplace stress. Doctors can diagnose a patient with the condition if they have three symptoms: exhaustion, mental distance or negativity toward their job and reduced ability to complete tasks.

Burnout can only be diagnosed regarding work and not other life situations.

1. Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

Along with burnout, a gaming disorder has also been added by the WHO as a medical condition.