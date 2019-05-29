‘Burnout’ Deemed A Medical Diagnosis by World Health Organization; What to Look For

If you’ve ever suffered from burnout, or know someone who suffers from a gaming disorder, the World Health Organization just deemed them as official medical diagnoses.

Burnout is a result from chronic workplace stress. Doctors can diagnose a patient with the condition if they have three symptoms: exhaustion, mental distance or negativity toward their job and reduced ability to complete tasks.

Burnout can only be diagnosed regarding work and not other life situations.

Along with burnout, a gaming disorder has also been added by the WHO as a medical condition.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alex Trebek is In Near Remission After Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Kodi Lee Overcomes Autism and Blindness to Receive Golden Buzzer on AGT ‘Wizard of Oz’ Theme Park is Opening Up This Summer in North Carolina Kelly Clarkson Sings National Anthem at Indy 500 Plus Nearly Falls On the Red Carpet Kids Can Get In Free at Newport Aquarium this Summer IHOP Just Teased ANOTHER Name Change Coming…IHOp.
Comments