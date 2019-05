Burger King has introduced new boxes for their combo deals called Real Meals.

In their advertising, BK says, “No one is happy all the time.” That’s a direct shot at McDonald’s and their legendary Happy Meals.

The different boxes include a Whopper Meal Deal with fries and a drink. The mood of the boxes is Blue, Pissed, Salty, YAAAS, and DGAF.

Burger King teamed up with Mental Health America to promote the boxes. They are available in limited locations.