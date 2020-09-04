Burger King Unveils New Touchless Restaurant Design
Burger King is redesigning its restaurants for the COVID-19 era. They have unveiled two new “touchless” restaurant designed aimed at limiting person-to-person contact.
The restaurants feature multiple drive-thru lanes with food delivered directly to your car by conveyor belt. Another design includes expanded outdoor seating and a walk-up window. The new designs also take up 60 percent less space, allowing more room for drive-thru customers. They’ll make their first appearance next year in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Is this the fast food of the future??
