Burger King Unveils New Touchless Restaurant Design

Sep 4, 2020 @ 8:21am

Burger King is redesigning its restaurants for the COVID-19 era.  They have unveiled two new “touchless” restaurant designed aimed at limiting person-to-person contact.

The restaurants feature multiple drive-thru lanes with food delivered directly to your car by conveyor belt.  Another design includes expanded outdoor seating and a walk-up window.  The new designs also take up 60 percent less space, allowing more room for drive-thru customers.  They’ll make their first appearance next year in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

 

Is this the fast food of the future??

 

