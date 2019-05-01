Burger King Relates to How You Feel With Their New Real Meals

In this Thursday, April 25, 2019, photo a customer takes his order from the drive through window at a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reports financial results on Monday, April 29. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Burger King is taking a shot at McDonalds’ Happy Meals and bringing awareness to mental health at the same time with their new meal offerings.

The never ending artillery barrage directed at McDonalds continues this week by way of Burger King. However, it’s not all mean spirited. The shade being thrown is backed up with a little mental health awareness.

Burger King has launched “Real Meals”. Citing the fact that you can’t be happy all the time. Clearly a knock on McDonalds’ Happy Meals.

Burger King has teamed up with Mental Health America for the Real Meal Campaign. In a press release, Burger King had this to say.

“A natural extension of encouraging people to ‘be their way’ is encouraging them to ‘feel their way. With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect. With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel.”

