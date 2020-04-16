Burger King Offering Students A Free Whopper…With One Catch
Pop quiz time!
Burger King is offering a free Whopper for students, but there’s a bit of a catch.
To claim the free sandwich, you have to place your order through the Burger King app and uh, solve a question or equation of some sort to unlock the promo code. The questions will fall under all different school subjects including math, biology, chemistry, and literature.
Now through April 20, Burger King will release a new question each day on its social media. Make sure you’re following along on Instagram and Facebook to be in the know.
When you answer the question, your response will have to be entered into the Burger King app in order to get the Whopper for free with any purchase. Note that there is a limit of one free Whopper per student, so if you have multiple kids in your family they’ll each have to solve the question to claim one for themselves.
Keep in mind that Burger King is currently working on drive-thru, takeout, and delivery only where possible. This promotion is available through the Burger King app, which you can use for delivery orders.
