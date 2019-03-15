Burger King Offering a Cup of Coffee a Day for $5 a Month

Burger King is trying to become the Coffee King.

Their new BK Cafe subscription lets you pay $5 a month for a free cup of coffee every day.

Here’s the catch. You have to sign up on the app and you only get one cup of coffee a day. No refills and no going back for another cup later in the day.

It’s still a good deal. Burger King charges $1 for a small coffee regularly.

Burger King ice coffee beats all the other ice coffees I’m not biased I’m telling you the facts — A (@adriamrz12) March 7, 2019