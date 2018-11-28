Have you ever wanted to share a Whopper with your fur-baby? Well The “King” has a treat for your favorite pooch.

Burger King is giving away free flame-grilled dog bones. According to the fast-food chain, the “Dogpper” is “a solution for customers who want to enjoy their order at home without interruption from their pets.”

How do you get the free dog bone for Fido? Simply purchase a Whopper from BK.

But it gets more complicated than that. The bones are only available if you use Doordash to have your Burger King delivered to you.