Burger King Brazil Nails 2020 With A Gross Creation
While everyone may have their own interpretation of last year, the general consensus of the year is exactly the inspiration Burger King Brazil used to create their 2020 burger. And it’s every bit as gross as you expect it to be!
They surveyed their customers about their feelings on the year, and then went to the kitchen to create a burger inspired by the answers. What toppings did they come up with? Overcooked noodles, sardines, a chicken foot, thick caramel sauce, and Jell-O. Oh…and a burnt bun.
But don’t expect it to be added to the menu for obvious reasons.
