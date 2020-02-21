Build-a-Bear Finally Unveils Its Coveted Baby Yoda
In January, Build-A-Bear teased the upcoming release of a “Baby Yoda”-inspired bear, which sent Star Wars fans everywhere into an all-out frenzy. There were no photos yet to share of the little guy, but even with just a few scant details about the plush toy, it was enough to get people excited. And now, it looks like the wait to catch a glimpse of the little guy is finally over. Build-A-Bear just released a photo of the new Baby Yoda (AKA “The Child”) — and it’s safe to say this thing is definitely gonna be a BIG hit.
“The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring!” Build-A-Bear’s caption informed followers on Thursday.
But, if you’re really itching for one ASAP, you can sign up for the company’s Bonus Club, which will keep you informed via email to ensure you’re among the first to know when The Child arrives in stores and online.