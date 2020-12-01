      Weather Alert

Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including ‘ELF’, ‘A Christmas Story’ And ‘Christmas Vacation’

Dec 1, 2020 @ 8:31am
Bear toy

Buddy the Elf bear fashions are now available on the Build-A-Bear website!  There are three gift sets: Buddy the Elf, Buddy the Elf with maple syrup and Buddy the Elf Happy Hugs wearing jeans and a T-shirt. The sets range from $47 to $52 but are currently on sale!

You can also shop a pajama set and the individual jeans, T-shirt, shoes and maple syrup wristlet separately with prices starting at $5. And of course, everything is Buddy approved.

They also have National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation bears and A Christmas Story!!!  Hey Clark, buy yourself something real nice!!

