Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including ‘ELF’, ‘A Christmas Story’ And ‘Christmas Vacation’
Buddy the Elf bear fashions are now available on the Build-A-Bear website! There are three gift sets: Buddy the Elf, Buddy the Elf with maple syrup and Buddy the Elf Happy Hugs wearing jeans and a T-shirt. The sets range from $47 to $52 but are currently on sale!
You can also shop a pajama set and the individual jeans, T-shirt, shoes and maple syrup wristlet separately with prices starting at $5. And of course, everything is Buddy approved.
They also have National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation bears and A Christmas Story!!! Hey Clark, buy yourself something real nice!!