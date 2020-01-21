      Weather Alert

Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Free Wings if Super Bowl Goes into Overtime

Jan 21, 2020 @ 2:47pm
colorful platter of fried chicken wings in barbecue sauce with ranch and celery with beer in background

This bet could pay off in free wings.  Wing chain Buffalo Wild Wings will over up free wings if this year’s Super Bowl game goes into overtime.

If the big game does go into overtime, then you can get a free order of either traditional or boneless wings between the hours of 4 and 7pm on February 17th.

Buffalo Wild Wings feels it’s a pretty safe bet, Las Vegas oddsmakers say the chance of the big game going into over time is only 10%.

