Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Will Wear your Fitbit So You Can Eat & “Exercise”

colorful platter of fried chicken wings in barbecue sauce with ranch and celery with beer in background

Why not start off 2019 cheating on your New Year Resolutions??

Buffalo Wild Wings is doing their part to help you reach your fitness goals in 2019.

Servers at the wing restaurant in Minneapolis-St. Paul area have agreed to wear customer Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices so they can still “exercise” without having to miss any of the action of the upcoming Bowl games.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of BWW, “With this program, our guests at Buffalo Wild Wings will get the best of both worlds — they can have their wings and eat them too!”