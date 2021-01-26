Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Up Free Wings To The Country If The Super Bowl Goes To Overtime
Buffalo wings - crispy and delicious
Overtime means wing time.
On Monday, Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that, once again, its restaurants across the country will be offering a prize if the big game goes into overtime, according to a press release. And though it isn’t the first time they have made the offer, they haven’t had to pay out yet.
Buffalo Wild Wings has made the same offer for the past two Super Bowls, according to the press release. Both of those games came close to going into overtime, but didn’t. And if you’re looking at the odds of this happening this year, BetMGM says there is about a 10% chance it will go into OT. But if the game DOES go into overtime, you can show up to any participating location and get six free chicken wings on Feb. 22, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. The offer will be valid for dine-in or in-person takeout.
