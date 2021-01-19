Buffalo Bills Fans Donate Over $300,000 to “Blessing in a Backpack” In Support of Lamar Jackson
The Ravens, and Louisville’s own Lamar Jackson, took quite the loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night during the NFL playoffs losing 17-3. Lamar Jackson was also injured during the third quarter due to a concussion. While this may seem like the start to a sad story, that’s where Buffalo Bills fans turned it all around.
The “Bills Mafia” immediately started outpouring support for Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after the loss. The Louisville chapter of “Blessings in a Backpack” is a charity Lamar Jackson has previously backed and it helps keep children fed across the country when they might otherwise go hungry.
The Bills Mafia has now donated over $300,000!!!! Lamar Jackson took to twitter to express his gratitude for the outpouring of love.
https://twitter.com/Lj_era8/status/1351296216810840066