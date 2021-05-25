      Weather Alert

Budweiser Is Selling A “Dad Card” Loaded With Beer Money For A Year

May 25, 2021 @ 7:31am
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: In this photo illustration, a glass of Bud Light sits on a bar, July 26, 2018 in New York City. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer behind Budweiser and Bud Light, said on Thursday that U.S. revenues fell 3.1% in the second quarter. American consumers continue to shift away from domestic lagers and toward crafts beers and wine and spirits. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Father’s Day is June 20th, and Budweiser is offering up The “Dad Card”! It’s a prepaid credit card that will have a year’s worth of beer money — $430, which is equivalent to two cases of Budweiser per month — to stock the fridge.

According to Budweiser, the gift card can be used anywhere Budweiser is sold.  And it’s cheap…only $5!!  However, only a limited number will be available, and Budweiser assures they’ll sell out fast.

The “Dad Card” will be available Friday, June 18 at noon ET at us.Budweiser.com/DadCard, which is when this link will be accessible.

