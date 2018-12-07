‘Buddy The Elf’ Challenges People On The Street To A Pillow Fight

A man dressed as Buddy the Elf has been challenging people on the street to a pillow fight.

Brendan Edwards is just a firefighter trying to spread some holiday cheer. Dressed as “Buddy the Elf” he runs up to strangers, tosses them a pillow, then proceeds to launch into a full-blown pillow fight!

He said he just wants to brighten people’s days. Brendan also said there was even a police officer doing detail who asked him to take a picture.

He shared the videos of the fight online and his post has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Buddy hopes the videos remind people to slow down and have a little fun during the holidays.