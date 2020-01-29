Bud Light Wants You To Pick Post Malone Ad For Super Bowl
Bud Light has two commercials with Post Malone for the upcoming Super Bowl. Only one will air during the broadcast.
The ads are available to watch now.
Bud Light will pick the one that has been talked about and shared the most on social media over the days leading up to Sunday’s game. The final decision needs to be given to Fox by Friday.
Both commercials have an Inside Out feel as Post’s body becomes a control room for what decisions he should make.