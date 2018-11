The Super Bowl just changed the music game with a new 3 day music festival leading into the Super Bowl. Who’s coming?

Day One features Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, and a DJ set by Lil Jon.

Aerosmith headlines Day Two.

And Bruno Mars and Cardi B will team up to headline Day Three.

And then of course Maroon 5 will take the main center stage for the actual Super Bowl Halftime performance!

