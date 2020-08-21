Bud Light is Hiring a Chief Meme Officer for $5000 a Month
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: In this photo illustration, a glass of Bud Light sits on a bar, July 26, 2018 in New York City. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer behind Budweiser and Bud Light, said on Thursday that U.S. revenues fell 3.1% in the second quarter. American consumers continue to shift away from domestic lagers and toward crafts beers and wine and spirits. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Think you’re pretty funny? Funny enough to write a meme? How about funny enough to write a meme for Bud Light Seltzer for $5,000 a month?!
You have to be over 21 and the deadline to enter is September 18th!