Bubba Wallace Was NOT The Victim Of A Hate Crime
The FBI says the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama had been there since 2019, and was actually just a garage door pull. 15 special agents conducted numerous interviews. After looking at the facts and evidence, ”no crime was committed.”
And they found it had been in the garage since last Fall.
But Wallace appeared on CNN last night and defended his reaction saying “…Whether someone tied it in 2019. It wasn’t directed at me, but it was a noose.”
Wallace says he’s upset that people are using this incident as fuel to attack his character: “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and person that I am and my integrity. They’re not stealing that away from me, but they’re just trying to test that.”
