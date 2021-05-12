BTS Will Perform ‘Butter’ For The First Time At Billboard Music Awards
BTS will perform their new song “Butter” at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards!
The performance announcement was made via their official Twitter page on Tuesday (May 11). BTS is nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, the most they’ve received in a single year.
BTS is nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for “Dynamite.”
“Butter” will be released on May 21st and the Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23rd at 8 PM.