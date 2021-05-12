      Weather Alert

BTS Will Perform ‘Butter’ For The First Time At Billboard Music Awards

May 12, 2021 @ 8:56am

BTS will perform their new song “Butter” at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards!

The performance announcement was made via their official Twitter page on Tuesday (May 11).  BTS is nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, the most they’ve received in a single year.

BTS is nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for “Dynamite.”

“Butter” will be released on May 21st and the Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23rd at 8 PM.

TAGS
BTS butter
POPULAR POSTS
This Local Bates Elementary Student Is Getting National Attention For The National Anthem
Meet Cookie...The Skateboarding Bunny
Mother's Day Food Freebies And Deals
You Laugh You Lose: Yo Mama Mother's Day Edition
Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE