BTS Will Enlist In South Korea’s Mandatory Military Service

BTS just held a live-streamed concert over the weekend with 100,000 fans in person, and the just announced they are withdrawing their petition to delay serving in the mandatory South Korean military.

“We’ll withdraw our request delaying Jin’s enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the administration’s enlistment procedures,” and the other members will also enlist in order according to their plans. Jin is releasing his solo album and will be first. They will reconvene as a band again in 2025.